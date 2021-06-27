New Arsenal signing just a matter of time, claims reliable Belgium journalist

Arsenal completing the signing of Anderlecht hot-shot Albert Sambi Lokonga is ‘just a matter of time’, according to a reliable Belgian journalist.

Kristof Terreur, who is a well-respected European football writer, claims the 21-year-old’s rumoured move to North London is close to done.

Responding to an Arsenal fan on Twitter, the journalist confirmed Anderlecht are actively searching for a Lokonga replacement.

No. But they are working on a Lokonga replacement. Lokonga to Arsenal is just a matter of time. — Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) June 27, 2021

Arsenal have a long-standing interest in the Belgian midfielder, but this latest update is far from the first time a complete agreement has been suggested to be close.

Just last week, the aforementioned Terreur, who is seemingly clued-in on negotiations between Arsenal and Lokonga’s camp, reported Anderlecht were waiting for the Gunners to up their initial offer.

It would now appear a deal has been struck between the clubs, and the only thing holding up the transfer is the Pro League club’s ability to find a suitable replacement.

For Arsenal, should the move come off, they’ll be getting an exciting, young midfielder – and a refreshing option for Mikel Arteta from next season.