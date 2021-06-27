Newcastle United could reportedly get the chance to seal the surprise loan transfer return of Valentino Lazaro this summer.

The Austria international has had a brief stint on loan at St James’ Park in the past and didn’t play much under Steve Bruce, so it remains to be seen how much truth there is to these latest transfer rumours.

MORE: Newcastle ace responds to speculation over his future

Newcastle could do with strengthening their squad this summer after a season largely spent battling relegation in 2020/21.

There’s also no guarantee that the Magpies will be able to keep hold of loanee Joe Willock after the Arsenal youngster’s superb form could lead to the Gunners keeping him, or perhaps selling him for big money to an even stronger team.

Lazaro might be an option worth exploring and reports suggest he’s set to be available on loan again this summer.

The 25-year-old surely has no future at Inter and just spent the last season out on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Chronicle claim that Lazaro would be open to another spell at Newcastle.