Liverpool are the latest club to be the subject of transfer gossip surrounding Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Nuno Mendes.

The Reds join big names like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan in tracking Mendes, according to the print edition of Record, as translated by Sport Witness.

Liverpool don’t exactly look in urgent need of a new left-back due to the presence of Andrew Robertson, but it seems clear that Mendes is a very in-demand and highly-rated young talent.

The 19-year-old has also been strongly linked with Manchester United in the past, as per the print edition of Correio da Manha, as translated by Sport Witness, with the report claiming Man Utd’s transfer proposal had been presented to the player.

The Red Devils also don’t really seem to need a new left-back after the fine form of Luke Shaw last season, but we don’t expect the Mendes transfer rumours will die down any time soon.

Liverpool and United both have a history of promoting young players, so could be tempting destinations for a talent like Mendes.

The report adds that the Portuguese youngster’s valuation has dropped from around €70million to just €50m, which could undoubtedly be very tempting for Europe’s top clubs.