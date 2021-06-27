Manchester City considering potential £64.5million attacker transfer

Manchester City are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Real Sociedad attacking midfielder Mikel Oyarzabal.

The talented 24-year-old has impressed in La Liga in recent times, contributing 13 goals and 9 assists in all competitions last season for the Basque giants.

According to Don Balon, City boss Pep Guardiola is now eyeing up a move for Oyarzabal, who is likely to cost around £64.5million.

Sergio Aguero has just left the Etihad Stadium, so there is surely room for another attacking player in Guardiola’s squad, with Oyarzabal capable of playing a number of roles up front.

The Spain international has played on both flanks, as well as centrally, and that kind of versatility and intelligence could make him ideal in a Guardiola team.

City fans will hope that this signing doesn’t block the progress of players like Ferran Torres, however, with last summer’s big signing showing real promise in his first season in Manchester, even if he’s still not the finished product just yet.