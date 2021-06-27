Newcastle United are reportedly lading the chase for the transfer of Benfica attacking midfielder Rafa Silva.

The 28-year-old has had a fine career in the Portuguese top flight and has often been linked with big names in the Premier League in the past.

Now this might become a reality, with Newcastle said to be serious suitors for Silva this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Silva’s form for Portugal at Euro 2020 has caught the eye, and it looks like the Magpies are looking his most likely next destination ahead of the new season.

Benfica are also looking to sell players this summer due to financial difficulties brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Newcastle could have money to spend following recent rumours about Steve Bruce being handed a £50million transfer budget.

NUFC also look in need of a signing like Silva, who could be ideal to replace departing loan star Joe Willock.