Carlo Ancelotti will have a very difficult task on his hands as he’s returned to the role of Real Madrid manager with Marca reporting that the club will hardly be active in regards to incoming transfers.

Marca report that president Florentino Perez and CEO Jose Angel Sanchez have made it clear to the Italian that he will have to make the most of the current squad, as Madrid look to balance the books.

It’s claimed that the Bernabeu hierarchy see themselves in an economic position that prevents them from making any signings, barring the recruitment of Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland.

Marca suggest that the club are only willing to spend if it is towards the signature of a ‘top-level star’, with Mbappe seen as their prime target and Haaland as the only possible alternative.

Ancelotti is clearly happy to still work with some of the core stars that he managed in his two-year spell at Los Blancos from 2013 to 2015.

See More: “Home. Golf. Madrid. In that order” – Spanish paper obliterates Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale after Wales’ Euro 2020 exit

More Stories / Latest News Meeting planned: Manchester United to talk to midfielder’s representatives next week as they look to become ace’s transfer priority Arsenal told to expect “new signings soon”, plus trio looking set to leave Bid accepted: Liverpool close in on £1m+ sale of promising attacker

Given that Madrid will be expected to wrestle the La Liga title back off of cross-town rivals Atletico next season, Ancelotti could certainly do with some additions, especially considering the likely exits.

Captain, leader and legend Sergio Ramos has left the club so bolstering at centre-back should really be a priority, something they’ll have to double down on if Raphael Varane is sold as he continues to look no closer to a contract renewal with Madrid.

Ancelotti certainly has quite the challenge on his hands, one that would be significantly easier if Mbappe or Haaland join – but the speculation on either getting the transfer they so desire this summer has cooled down so it may not even be a possibility right now.