Roy Keane savages £113m Portugal star with ruthless ‘imposter’ rant after flop Euro 2020 performance

Roy Keane has branded Portugal star Joao Felix ‘AN IMPOSTER’ following his disappointing display in the defeat to Belgium at Euro 2020.

Felix has been regarded as one of the big new hopes for football following his emergence from Benfica, where he starred both domestically and in the Europa League.

He later sealed a transfer to Atletico Madrid, which stands as one of the biggest deals in transfer history. A total of £113m, or so was reported by the BBC at the time.

Though there have been flashes of talent during his stint in La Liga to date, Felix hasn’t come close to justifying that price-tag.

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe have well-positioned themselves to be passed the baton by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after their eventual descend into retirement.

Felix was supposed to be in that bracket, but he’s nowhere near, and his dismal performance when Portugal needed him the most against Belgium proved that.

Roy Keane, who’s often the mouthpiece for the football fans who love to rant, has said it how it is during ITV’s coverage of the game this evening.

“That guy’s an imposter! He’s an imposter! Your country needs you. He comes on – hit the target! £100million?! If I was Ronaldo, I’d be going after him in the dressing room. Shocking!” ? Roy Keane is not ?? ??? impressed with Joao Felix ?#ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/d7tpGUYXDl — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 27, 2021

