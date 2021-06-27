Menu

Samuel Eto’o tips ‘new God’ to replace Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Barcelona ace Samuel Eto’o believes France superstar Kylian Mbappe will replace Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the most dominant name in football.

The PSG striker is already one of the finest players in world football, but the Cameroon legend believes the Frenchman will become the new standard-setter.

Eto’o, who played alongside Messi at Barcelona, has dubbed Mbappe the ‘new God’ of the beautiful game. “Cristiano is another God. Together with Messi, they are the players who mark current football with the highest grades,” he told Argentine newspaper La Nacion.

But another God is coming for when Messi and Cristiano get tired of giving us these joys. That new God will be Kylian Mbappe.”

Few would argue with Eto’o, who himself was one of the finest players in the world during his heyday, especially when tipping Mbappe – of all people – to become the best player in the world.

The PSG superstar is already one of the most feared players on the planet, and at the age of just 22 it’s frightening to imagine the heights he’ll hit in the future.

