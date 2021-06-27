(Video) Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz discusses participating in both the Copa America and Tokyo Olympics this summer

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is the only player representing Brazil at the only player who will amend his participation in the Copa América with a trip to the Tokyo Olympics.

Before the Seleção’s fixture against Ecuador to wrap up the Copa América group stage, Luiz was asked by the media about representing the country in both competitions, where UOL Esporte relayed his comments.

“I think that each player with their club has to have their conversation, know how to deal with a situation that is not easy, not all of them did. I feel very fulfilled living this unique moment in my life, but the focus, for now, is at Copa America and then at the Olympics to keep our gold,” Luiz said.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to be in the Olympic team and in the main team, but my focus is totally on Copa America, and then my focus goes to the Olympics.”

Luiz has the opportunity to have a summer filled with significant achievements, but he mentioned his mentality is on the South American tournament then Tokyo. Should he win both competitions, Aston Villa supporters will hope he stays healthy and bring a trophy-winning mentality heading into the 2021-22 season.