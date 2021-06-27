Menu

(Video) Belgium star Kevin De Bruyne hobbles out of Portugal game injured

Manchester City
Belgium and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne appears to have picked up an untimely injury while in action for his country on Sunday evening.

Currently playing against the European Championships’ reigning champions Portugal, De Bruyne was victim to a nasty timed tackle by midfielder Palhinha.

Despite trying to carry on the game and presumably having some treatment at half-time, the playmaker was unable to recover and eventually forced off just after the break.

Big blow for Belgium who look to be on their way to reaching the competition’s quarter-finals.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

