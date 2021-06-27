(Video) Belgium’s Thorgan Hazard blasts in dipping thunderbolt vs. Portugal

Belgium attacker Thorgan Hazard has fired his country into a crucial 1-0 lead against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal during tonight’s Euros’ Round of 16 knockout tie.

Coming into the heavyweight encounter, fans could barely call the outcome in what was always likely to be a cagey affair.

Despite the game starting well, both sides were clearly playing it cautiously – however, no one seemed to tell attacker Hazard that.

Cutting in the left-hand side, the Borussia Dortmund wide-man unleashed a powerhouse of a strike that flew past Rui Patricio.

Roberto Martinez’s men lead 1-0 but it is still all to play for.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports