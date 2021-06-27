(Video) Brighton’s Moisés Caicedo leaves crucial Copa America match for Ecuador with injury

Ecuador needs at least a draw to head into the knockout stages of the Copa America. However, they’ll have to do so without a significant piece of their squad.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moisés Caicedo suffered an injury in a collision with Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz. The 19-year-old tried to come back into the fixture but couldn’t proceed much more and was substituted.

The only positive for Ecuador is that Brazil isn’t playing most of its starts as they’ve locked up their passage to the second round of the tournament.

