Video: Netherlands down to ten as Matthijs de Ligt is shown red for handball following VAR review

The Netherlands are down to ten men in their Euro 2020 knockout clash with Czech Republic, with Matthijs de Ligt seeing red.

Frank de Boer’s men, having been one of the surprise packages of the group stages, set themselves up with a knockout round clash with the Czechs – a favourable draw, all due respect.

While many would have predicted the Dutch to brush them aside, the Czech Republic have been giving as good as they’ve been given – and now could be set to seize the initiative.

Matthijs de Ligt, via a VAR review, has been shown a red card for denial of a goalscoring opportunity after handling the ball. What drama!

??’? ??? ?????????! ? Just 25 seconds after Vaclik bravely denies both Malen and Depay, De Ligt handles to stop Schick racing through on goal… …after a VAR check, the #NED defender is sent off! ?#NEDCZE | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/W08wthTQic — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 27, 2021

A clear and obvious error was clearly made by the referee by only initially choosing to show a yellow card. The only question is as to why it took a pitch side monitor review and a lengthy pause to determine that…

