(Video) Fans of Liverpool won’t enjoy watching this Copa America goal from Brazil vs Ecuador

Ecuador needs at least a draw to advance into the knockout stage, and as of now, they’re heading to Copa America’s second round.

Ángel Mena broke open the scoring for Ecuador as the 33-year-old would beat Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker to level the scoring 1-1. If this result holds, Ecuador will see itself advance.

Meanwhile, Brazil is comfortably in the knockout stages, but perhaps winning all their group stage matches might provide them with motivation for the second goal.

