Brazil has clinched their passage to the knockout stages of the Copa America and is playing most of their bench.

However, the majority of the bench for Brazil are no slouches. As a result, the expectation is to defeat Ecuador and win all their group stage fixtures.

The Seleção has got off on the right foot securing the first goal by Real Madrid defender Éder Militão. A set-piece and cross into the box Militão would score on a header to give Brazil a 1-0 lead.

