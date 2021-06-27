Video: Gareth Bale left frustrated and walks away from interview after question on Wales retirement

Gareth Bale was left infuriated by the line of questioning from a BBC interviewer after Wales were knocked out of the Euros by Denmark, with the superstar deciding to storm off.
After Wales were hammed 4-0 in the Round of 16 tie, Bale was asked once again whether this would be his last game for the national team.
Whilst this matter would’ve been on everyone’s minds after the Dragons’ exit, the pain of the defeat was clearly still fresh and the 31-year-old did not entertain the probe at all, storming away from the interview.
Bale has won 96 caps for Wales, but the attacker certainly isn’t willing to give any insight on whether or not he’ll reach that 100 mark anytime soon.
“You were asked yesterday if this was going to be your last game for Wales, you said you wanted another one…?”
(Bale immediately walks off)
The Real Madrid forward, who was on loan at former club Spurs this season, is obviously sick of hearing these questions now and it showed.