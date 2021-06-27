(Video) Heated scenes between Portugal and Belgium as Pepe hacks at Thorgan Hazard

The tackles are absolutely flying in this one!

Following Thorgan Hazard’s second-half stunner against the European Championships’ reigning champions Portugal, both sides have been drawn into a physical and fiery affair.

READ MORE: Jadon Sancho to Man United latest update from Fabrizio Romano

With just 15-minutes or so left on the clock, chaos ensued following a series of tackles.

Defender Pepe appeared to lose his cool with the game’s only goal scorer before both sets of players, medical staff and coaching staff all piled onto the pitch to break the scenes up.

Pictures courtesy of ESPN