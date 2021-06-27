Video: Tomas Holes heads Czech Republic into the lead to leave Netherlands in danger of elimination

We could be in for a shock here… Tomas Holes has given the Czech Republic the lead over the Netherlands, and there’s not long left to play!

Frank de Boer’s management was called into question in the build-up to Euro 2020, with Netherlands failing to inspire.

However, he was still given the opportunity of leading them to a successful European Championships campaign this summer.

READ MORE: Video: Netherlands down to ten as Matthijs de Ligt is shown red for handball following VAR review

Having won all three of their group games, Holland suddenly became dark horses to go far in the tournament, especially considering they found themselves on the favourable half of the draw.

Perhaps they got ahead of themselves, because tonight’s clash with the Czech Republic, who lost to England last time out, has proven to be tricky for de Boer’s men.

Not only was Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt shown a red card, the Czechs have now taken the lead in the contest, with Tomas Holes providing the finishing touch.

Click here for more of the latest Euro 2020 news