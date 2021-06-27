(Video) Man United star executes stunning first touch during international training

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba has been spotted executing an absolutely sublime first touch while in training with his country.
Currently gearing for a Last 16 knockout tie against Switzerland, Pogba and his France teammates now have just 24 hours to put in their final preparations.
While in a recent training, the talented midfielder was captured picking the ball out of thin air in an effortless manner, reminiscent of the great Ronaldinho.
What a touch that is!