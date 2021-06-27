(Video) PSG midfielder reveals that the Argentine squad isn’t trying to force the ball to Lionel Messi

There’s no denying that Lionel Messi is the engine that makes the Argentina national team attack run. However, one player on the squad stated that they shouldn’t force the ball to the 34-year-old.

Leandro Paredes, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder and Messi’s teammate in the national team, left some curious statements in an interview with Olé, where Marca Claro relayed his comments.

The 26-year-old assures that the ball should not be passed to the Barcelona captain out of obligation, only if he is in the best position to play it.

“When we had to play several games with Rodri De Paul, we realized that it was not an obligation to look for Leo but to find him when he could take advantage. Although his presence leads you to want to give it to him, it is not always the best option. You also have to be smart in that sense,” Paredes said.

“You have to make decisions, whether they are good or not. And you think you make the best one. Then, if you get the pass or not and it was better for the team, it’s something else. But you try to take off that responsibility by always giving it to yourself and try to find [Messi] when he can take advantage.”