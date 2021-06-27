Video: Patrik Schick continues Euro 2020 hot streak with clinical finish to send Netherlands packing

The Netherlands are OUT of Euro 2020, with the Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick scoring the second goal of the contest.

Frank de Boer’s men headed into today’s clash with the Czechs as firm favourites, having won three out of three games in the group stage.

However, after Matthijs de Ligt was shown a straight red card, having been adjudged to have denied a clear goal scoring opportunity, it was clear that this was not going to be straightforward for the Dutch.

Before they knew it, they were 1-0 down, with Tomas Holes’ header giving the underdogs the lead, and with the Netherlands having just 10 men on the field, you had to wonder whether they had enough in the tank to get back into it.

The answer was given in due course, with Czech star striker Patrik Schick scoring his nation’s second to end any hope of a Dutch revival and sent them packing out of Euro 2020.

The Czech Republic are into the quarter-finals!

Euro 2020 really is Patrik Schick’s playground ? The #CZE striker has his fourth goal of the tournament – and unless something dramatic happens now, #NED are going home ?#NEDCZE | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/VHdl2ps5Yx — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 27, 2021

