Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior came in for Liverpool FC’s Roberto Firmino, and the 20-year-old’s miss got a reaction out of the Brazil national team manager, Tite.

Upon entering the pitch, Vinícius had the chance to score Brazil’s second goal of the match. Olympique Lyonnais’ midfielder Lucas Paquetá placed a cross for the Real Madrid forward who had an open net to score a goal.

However, perhaps the rust made him put the shot off target, garnering a reaction from Tite following the miss.

