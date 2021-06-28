RMC editor Mohamed Bouhafsi has reiterated that Manchester United hold a ‘concrete interest’ in Eduardo Camavinga by sharing details surrounding the transfer meeting that will take place this week.

Bouhafsi reported on Sunday afternoon that the Red Devils would hold talks with representatives of the 18-year-old midfielder, who currently favours a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

The French journalist has now hit back at question marks over the news by sharing that Jonathan Barnett, Camavinga’s agent, has officially informed Rennes of the planned talks with United.

A high-profile transfer for Camavinga beckons this summer, with the ace having refused to sign a new contract with Rennes, per the Athletic, leaving them to either sell or lose him on a free in a year’s time.

Player’s agent Jonathan Barnett has officially informed Rennes about the talks with United. Rennes discuss with another player’s Manchester, is aware of the talks between United and the Camavinga. The player’s agent will meet with United this week.Isn’t that a concrete interest? — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) June 28, 2021

Négociation tactic ! — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) June 28, 2021

Manchester United could certainly do with the addition of a box-to-box midfielder with the attributes of Camavinga, especially one that could potentially play a key role in the team for 15 years.

However, any high-profile midfield signings will undoubtedly bring further attention to the uncertain future of Paul Pogba, so they’ll have to tread carefully and ensure that Camavinga is not a replacement for his international teammate.

Camavinga debuted professionally at the end of the 18/19 season before going on to experience a breakthrough campaign in 19/20 and establishing his foothold in the team in 2020/21.

The 6ft maestro, who already has 82 first-team appearances to his name at just 18 years old, is one of the most coveted talents in world football and he’d be a major coup for whoever wins the transfer race.

