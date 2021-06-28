It was turning into another one of those days for Spain and Alvaro Morata.

Croatia had taken the lead through a bizarre Pedri own goal, and Morata had seen another goal chalked off for offside.

MORE: Liverpool to re-sign Coutinho?

However, when the chance game for the striker to answer the boo boys, boy did he take it.

Receiving the ball with one foot, he moved it onto the other before smashing the ball high into the net.

It was a justification for manager Luis Enrique to continue to persevere with him, rather than knock his confidence further and take him out of the firing line.

More Stories / Latest News Fee agreed: Manchester United to imminently complete €85M transfer Video: Alvaro Morata shrugs off online abuse to hammer home for Spain against Croatia in extra-time Gary Lineker encourages Tottenham to appoint his old team-mate with Nuno apparently the latest to turn poisoned chalice down

And the venom that the shot was hit with showed that Morata himself had answered all of his critics in that one moment.

Watching on, Gary Lineker, a striker in his hey day, clearly approved.

Love that Luis Enrique stuck with Morata. Love that Morata has stuck a huge middle finger at his social media abusers. ?? — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) June 28, 2021

It’s good to see the striker’s union sticking together, and hopefully the goal will give the Spaniard the confidence he needs moving forward.