It’s already turning into a big summer for Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to ensure that he gets his sales and purchases exactly right in order for the Red Devils to progress further than a distant second place in the Premier League last season.

Jadon Sancho has long been rumoured to be joining the Old Trafford outfit, however, the Norwegian will need more than the Borussia Dortmund flyer added to his ranks if he wants to have a squad genuinely capable of challenging for the title.

To that end, Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente has also been coveted, and the Spaniard gave his opinion on his future in a recent interview.

“I have many years left (on my contract). My idea is to stay, I’m fine, I’m happy at Atletico Madrid,” he said before Spain took on Croatia at Euro 2020, cited by the Daily Star.

“We have had a great season winning La Liga. Anything can happen in football, but I don’t think about that kind of thing.”

Though it’s not a definite no to a move elsewhere and Llorente clearly understands how the footballing landscape works, it’s obvious that he would prefer to stay put, and would almost certainly only consider leaving if Diego Simeone made it clear that the work horse was no longer part of his plans.