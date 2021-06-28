Menu

Arsenal closing in on agreement over midfielder transfer with Arteta utilising key connection

Arsenal are reportedly edging closer to an agreement over the transfer of Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

According to The Athletic, the Gunners seem to have utilised the good relationship between manager Mikel Arteta and his old Manchester City colleague Vincent Kompany, who is now manager of Anderlecht.

MORE: Arsenal rival Man Utd and Liverpool for playmaker transfer

Lokonga looks a terrific prospect after catching the eye in his native Belgium, and his fine form could now earn him a big summer move to the Emirates Stadium.

This makes sense for Arsenal as they surely need to make a signing in that area of the pitch a top priority after the poor form of the likes of Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira.

Lokonga

Albert Sambi Lokonga looks to be edging closer to joining Arsenal

One imagines there isn’t much of a future for any of those players, while even Thomas Partey wasn’t entirely convincing last season in his first full year at Arsenal.

Arsenal fans will be pleased to see Arteta able to use his good relationship with Kompany to put the club in a strong position to sign a talent like Lokonga.

  1. mngure samuel says:
    June 28, 2021 at 8:58 am

    Thanks for Arteta for the good job his is doing now

