With Arsenal interested in a swoop for talented RB Leipzig youngster Tyler Adams, the Athletic report that the North London outfit see the boyhood Gunners fan as a right-back rather than midfielder.

The Athletic share that Adams, who supported the club as a kid and was vocal with his support before his own professional career started, prefers to feature in his natural role of defensive midfielder.

Adams does have experience at right-back, he’s played there a few times for Leipzig since his arrival in 2019 and was called on there pretty regularly in one of his seasons back at New York Red Bulls.

It’s not too surprising to see that Mikel Arteta and the Gunners see the 22-year-old as a full-back option the expected exit of Hector Bellerin this summer and uncertain future of Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

CBS reiterate that Adams only extended his contract with the German outfit in March, until 2025, however the deal does include a release clause, though the figure of that is yet to be shared.

Arsenal will find it hard to secure a deal for the USA international though due to Adams’ long-term contract and the fact that he’ll once again be managed by Jesse Marsch from this summer.

Whilst Adams certainly has the attributes to be successful at right-back, owing to his defensive ability and energy, it would perhaps be a waste if the Gunners were to take him away from midfield.

Adams is developing well in the middle of the park, starting to emerge as a more important player for Leipzig this past season, so it wouldn’t be too wise to bring an end to that momentum.