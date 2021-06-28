Menu

Arsenal to back Mikel Arteta with huge transfer budget that could transform the team

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal could reportedly be ready to hand manager Mikel Arteta as much as £250million to spend in the transfer market this summer.

The Gunners look in need of a major overhaul and it looks like there could be a summer of big spending ahead as Arteta is set to be backed with a budget of £250m, according to 90min.

MORE: Arteta helps Arsenal close in on huge signing

The report names some of the club’s targets, with big names like James Maddison, Yves Bissouma, Max Aarons and Pedro Goncalves mentioned as being in their sights.

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope these reports are accurate, as it’s surely going to take a huge amount of investment to help the north London giants keep up with their rivals.

More Stories / Latest News
World class Premier League star is a primary transfer target for Chelsea this summer
Arsenal closing in on agreement over midfielder transfer with Arteta utilising key connection
Borussia Dortmund rival Arsenal for transfer of youngster who could replace Man Utd-linked Jadon Sancho

Chelsea splashed the cash on the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner last summer, while Manchester City remain capable of signing almost anyone they want, and Liverpool and Manchester United also seem likely to make changes ahead of next season.

Arsenal haven’t always been the biggest of spenders, but it looks like that could be about to change as the club looks serious about bouncing back in 2021/22 after such a dire 2020/21 campaign.

More Stories Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.