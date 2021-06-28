Arsenal to back Mikel Arteta with huge transfer budget that could transform the team

Arsenal could reportedly be ready to hand manager Mikel Arteta as much as £250million to spend in the transfer market this summer.

The Gunners look in need of a major overhaul and it looks like there could be a summer of big spending ahead as Arteta is set to be backed with a budget of £250m, according to 90min.

The report names some of the club’s targets, with big names like James Maddison, Yves Bissouma, Max Aarons and Pedro Goncalves mentioned as being in their sights.

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope these reports are accurate, as it’s surely going to take a huge amount of investment to help the north London giants keep up with their rivals.

Chelsea splashed the cash on the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner last summer, while Manchester City remain capable of signing almost anyone they want, and Liverpool and Manchester United also seem likely to make changes ahead of next season.

Arsenal haven’t always been the biggest of spenders, but it looks like that could be about to change as the club looks serious about bouncing back in 2021/22 after such a dire 2020/21 campaign.