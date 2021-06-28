A transfer enquiry from Arsenal for Manuel Locatelli doesn’t seem like it will be enough as the Athletic (subscription required) report that the midfielder is ‘more likely’ to seal a switch to Juventus.

As the Gunners edge closer to an agreement for Albert Sambi Lokonga, the Athletic add that the club may require further recruits in midfield, considering that Granit Xhaka believes he will leave.

It’s reported that Wolves maestro Ruben Neves is an option for the North London outfit who is ‘under consideration’, but they’ve shown a more formal interest in Locatelli with an enquiry actually made.

Locatelli burst onto the scene with AC Milan a few years ago but was on the books of Sassuolo just two years later after little came of though the initially exciting breakthrough.

The now 23-year-old is currently away with Italy for the Euros and he’s performed excellently, appearing in three of the Azzurri’s four fixtures so far, starting on two of these occasions and bagging two goals.

Mikel Arteta clearly needs someone better-suited to partnering Thomas Partey in the middle of the park as it looks like Arsenal are ready to move on Xhaka and reshape their midfield.

Locatelli may start in a more defensive-minded role but he’s no stranger when it comes to contributing in the final third with a return of four goals and three assists in 34 Serie A outings last term.

Arsenal will find it difficult to compete with Juventus due to the appeal they hold in Italian football, even after a disastrous season by their standards, and the fact that they’re in the Champions League.