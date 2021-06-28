Arsenal respond to fresh £30million transfer bid from Premier League rivals

Arsenal have reportedly rejected a second bid from Aston Villa for the transfer of Emile Smith Rowe.

The Gunners are said to be determined to hold on to Smith Rowe despite Villa trying again with an offer of £30million for the 20-year-old, according to The Athletic.

This is a real statement of intent from Villa, and it may not be a coincidence that it comes as CaughtOffside understand Jack Grealish to be most likely heading to Manchester City after Euro 2020.

Dean Smith’s side have already brought in Emi Buendia from Norwich City this summer, but if Grealish moves on they could undoubtedly do well to land a talent like Smith Rowe in attacking midfield as well.

The Arsenal youngster really shone after coming in to Mikel Arteta’s side last season, showing himself to be one of the finest prospects in the country.

Smith Rowe will surely have a key role to play for AFC again next season, but the club would really do well to sort out his contract situation and put all this transfer speculation to bed.