The regeneration and renewal of football squads is all part of the growth of a team, and that’s as true at Manchester United as anywhere else.

Just look at the way that Sir Alex Ferguson built three or four title-winning squads over the period in which he was at the helm at Old Trafford.

If players weren’t performing or if there was an area of the squad that could be improved, Fergie improved it.

With it being believed that the deal to bring Jadon Sancho to the red half of Manchester from Borussia Dortmund is almost complete, there was always going to be a fall guy.

Given how poorly he performed overall in the 2020/21 campaign, the Daily Express have suggested that Anthony Martial could well be looking over his shoulder at this point.

That might not sit well with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, who has stated that the Frenchman remains part of his plans moving forward.