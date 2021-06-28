Barcelona are reportedly considering offering a two-year contract extension to Sergi Roberto, in an effort to avoid losing the versatile ace on a free next summer, according to Spanish publication Marca.

Marca report that Roberto is ‘aware’ that his boyhood club are contemplating a two-year extension, with Barcelona now looking to tie the ace down now that there is no interest in the full-back.

It’s explained that the Blaugrana were set to sort a one-year extension with the hope of selling Roberto for around €25m or using the ace in part-exchange deals, but no clubs appear to be keen right now.

Marca reiterate that teams are not willing to shell out €25m for a player that has just a year left on his contract. Barcelona expected Manchester City to show interest, but Pep Guardiola and Co. are not.

Roberto was limited to 12 starts from 20 appearances last season as the ace suffered a couple of lengthy injury troubles, whilst the likes of Sergino Dest and even Ousmane Dembele were preferred.

It seems that there would be a market for Roberto, but not for price that Barcelona have set as clubs will instead look to trying to recruit the ace on a free transfer, which leaves the Catalan outfit in a tricky spot.

Barcelona are now looking to extend the contract of a player whose role with the team is becoming smaller, for the sole purpose of protecting his value on the transfer market in a risky plan.

Ronald Koeman’s side could be left with Roberto contracted until 2024 but no chances of actually selling the ace, which wouldn’t be the best use of squad spots or finances.

Whilst Roberto didn’t perform that well for the club in 2020/21, he’s always proved to be useful figure for managers due to his versatility, as he’s been deployed at right-back, central midfield or on the wing.

Roberto shared the starting right-back duties when Nelson Semedo was at the club but the season since the Portuguese star left has actually seen the Spaniard experience a minimal role, rather than a lock-in as first-choice due to injury troubles and inconsistency.

Roberto has made 304 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona but his time as an important first-team player seems to be coming to an end and the club can’t really cash in on the ace either.