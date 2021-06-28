Menu

Barcelona to miss out on nephew of former player as he agrees a new contract elsewhere

FC Barcelona
Barcelona’s ageing squad does mean that they need to make some moves that could benefit them in the long term.

That means the fans should expect to see some players sign with the intention of linking up the B team just now, but it appears that Melayro Bogarde won’t be one of them as he’s now signing a new contract with Hoffenheim:

He’s the nephew of the infamous former Barca and Chelsea player Winston Bogarde, but it does look like he has a bright future in the game after breaking into the senior side last season.

He played in nine Bundesliga games and scored one goal, while he’s also versatile as he has the ability to play in the centre of defence or in midfield, while he can even fill in at right-back too.

This is probably the best thing for him as it gives him a chance to kick on and add establish himself as a first-team option, but it won’t be a surprise if these links reappear next summer if he has a solid season.

 

