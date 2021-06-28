Liverpool and Manchester United have reportedly both ‘dealt’ with Christoph Baumgartner over a potential transfer.

The Austria international has caught the eye in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim in recent times, and he’s also been one to watch at Euro 2020 this summer.

According to Kicker, Baumgartner’s form has seen Liverpool and Man Utd register an interest in a potential move, and it’s easy to see why both clubs could be keen on him.

The 21-year-old is a classy and intelligent midfield player who could surely add some spark in this important area of Liverpool and United’s squads next season.

Jurgen Klopp has just been dealt the blow of losing Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer, and one imagines LFC will be working to replace such an influential player.

United, meanwhile, might view Baumgartner as a similar style of player to Donny van de Beek, but perhaps as a worthwhile upgrade on the Netherlands international after his underwhelming first season at Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to keep an eye on this transfer saga following this reported initial contact from these two Premier League giants.