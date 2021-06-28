Roberto Martinez delivers mixed news on condition of injured Belgium duo

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has provided a somewhat positive update on the condition of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne.

The Red Devils progressed to the quarter-final stage of Euro 2020 with a 1-0 victory over Portugal yesterday evening.

However, Martinez’s men were not able to get through the contest unscathed, with both Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne leaving the field injured.

Both players are influential for Belgium, so having to head further into the tournament without either, or even both, would be a huge blow for the nation’s hopes.

Martinez has now provided an update on the condition of both – and he’s ruling neither out at this stage.

Roberto Martínez on the injuries: “It’s quite positive for us. Eden and Kevin have no structural damage. They will remain with the squad. We won’t get them fully fit for Friday. In the next phase they will be fit to play. We take it day by day.” — Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) June 28, 2021

With the Italy game being just four days away, time is very much against the two players.

You imagine that Belgium will be preparing for the fixture on the assumption they won’t be available, but of course, while hoping that they are.

He does suggest that, were Belgium to progress, both players would be available to feature, which is positive – it could have been a lot worse.

