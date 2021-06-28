Ben White breaks silence over Arsenal transfer rumours

Brighton defender Ben White has broken his silence on the recent Arsenal transfer rumours that have dominated headlines.

The England international is being strongly linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium by The Athletic and others, and he’s admitted it’s “nice” hearing about big clubs being interested in him.

However, White didn’t give much more than that away as he also claimed that players don’t tend to talk much about transfer gossip whilst on international duty together as it’s never entirely clear what’s true and what’s not.

When asked about the speculation by talkSPORT, White said: “It’s nice, it’s happened quite a lot over the last two years, there’s been a lot of noise.”

On if he’s discussed it with team-mates, he added: “Not really. You don’t know what’s true and what’s not. So there’s no real point talking about it.”

Arsenal fans will hope this move can be made official as soon as possible, with White looking an ideal signing for Mikel Arteta’s squad right now.

The Gunners were hugely disappointing last season as they failed to even qualify for the Europa League, and White looks ideal to help them improve at the back.

With David Luiz leaving, a new signing in defence makes sense as being a priority, and the 23-year-old could be a perfect long-term purchase for that position.