Bid planned: Fabrizio Romano details that Arsenal will offer half of defender’s value in first bid

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Fabrizio Romano has just taken to social media to share how much Arsenal plan to put on the table to Benfica in their first offer for target Nuno Tavares.

With the 21-year-old being valued at around €15m by the Portuguese giants, the Gunners will kick off negotiations with a bid worth between €7m and €8m.

Romano also reiterates what came out in the media earlier today, personal terms do not appear to be an issue with Tavares expected to sign a five-year contract with the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta looks to have landed an ideal backup option for Kieran Tierney, with the Gunners finding a player in Tavares that fits their profile of a younger player that they can develop.

Tavares, an international for Portugal at Under-21s level, broke into Benfica’s first-team in the 19/20 season – making 16 appearances, before playing a bigger role in the 2020/21 campaign.

The ace started in 14 of his 25 appearances across all competitions for Benfica this season, chipping in with three assists.

Arsenal will have already had themselves a brief look at the talent, as Tavares appeared in a five-minute cameo in the second-leg of Benfica’s Europa League tie against the Gunners this season.

  1. IslanderG says:
    June 28, 2021 at 6:00 pm

    At least you didn’t call him a “star”, as some sites do. Sounds like a talented developmental player: no points and three yellows in seven appearances for Benfica this past year. Two injuries (hip, ankle) that made him miss five matches. Better stats in 19-20, with a goal, four assists, no injuries and twice man of the match in ten matches. Could be an excellent acquisition, if he fits in and returns to form.

