Fabrizio Romano has just taken to social media to share how much Arsenal plan to put on the table to Benfica in their first offer for target Nuno Tavares.

With the 21-year-old being valued at around €15m by the Portuguese giants, the Gunners will kick off negotiations with a bid worth between €7m and €8m.

Romano also reiterates what came out in the media earlier today, personal terms do not appear to be an issue with Tavares expected to sign a five-year contract with the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta looks to have landed an ideal backup option for Kieran Tierney, with the Gunners finding a player in Tavares that fits their profile of a younger player that they can develop.

See More: Arsenal defensive target was a boyhood fan of the Gunners as Mikel Arteta plots position switch

Arsenal want Nuno Tavares as announced yesterday – #AFC set to offer around €7/8m to sign him from Benfica. ?? Price tag around €15m but add ons will help to agree on payment structure. Work in progress on personal terms too – contract until June 2026. ? #Arsenal https://t.co/pxY6Tq1ZTe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Jamie Carragher will back Southgate if his decision is to leave England talisman on the bench against Germany Video: Pablo Sarabia fires home after penalty box scramble as Spain draw level with Croatia at Euro 2020 Juventus weighing up swap deal for 19-year-old star as Arsenal look to transform under-performing side

Tavares, an international for Portugal at Under-21s level, broke into Benfica’s first-team in the 19/20 season – making 16 appearances, before playing a bigger role in the 2020/21 campaign.

The ace started in 14 of his 25 appearances across all competitions for Benfica this season, chipping in with three assists.

Arsenal will have already had themselves a brief look at the talent, as Tavares appeared in a five-minute cameo in the second-leg of Benfica’s Europa League tie against the Gunners this season.