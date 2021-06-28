Brazil drew 1-1 with Ecuador to wrap up the Copa America group stage fixtures for Group A.

The Eder Militão scored the lone goal for the Seleção in the first half. Meanwhile, Angel Mena would level the fixture for Ecuador, who needed at least a draw and a Venezuela loss to advance to the Copa America Round of 16.

However, two names stood out in Twitter’s trending topics: Paquetá and Vinícius Junior. The pair shared the opinion of the spectators of the match.

There are all kinds of opinions. Some think that Olympique Lyonnais’ Lucas Paquetá was the best on the field; others disagree, stating that he shouldn’t be on the national team.

With Vini Jr, it’s no different. His name was also among the most spoken and without unanimity. Some praised the Real Madrid player; others criticized him.

Here’s what they are talking about when it comes to the two young players that are the future of Brazil:

“Vini Jr went wrong, missed an ”easy” goal, and was unable to make virtually any personal play,” journalist Victor Pozella said.

Das avaliações que Tite fez hoje alguns destaques positivos e negativos. Emerson, na lateral direita, foi bem. Participou do lance do gol ao sofrer a falta em jogada individual.

Vini Jr entrou mal, perdeu gol ''fácil" e não conseguiu fazer praticamente nenhuma jogada pessoal — Victor Pozella (@pozella) June 27, 2021

“Balance of the night: experiences with players who had a few minutes, like Emerson and Vini Jr, hanging spared, like Alex Sandro, Neymar, and Gabriel Jesus, and maybe for all that, a match without many positive points besides the performance of Fabinho and Paquetá,” UOL Esporte journalist Gabriel Carneiro wrote.

saldo da noite: experiências com jogadores que tinham poucos minutos, como Emerson e Vini Jr, pendurados poupados, como Alex Sandro, Neymar e Gabriel Jesus, e talvez por tudo isso, uma partida sem muitos pontos positivos além do desempenho do Fabinho e do Paquetá #PlacarUOL — Gabriel Carneiro (@gabe_carneiro) June 27, 2021

“When Neymar drops to a level (and, naturally, this will happen in the next few years because he’s almost 30), the Brazilian team will be a very sad thing. From the middle onwards, we don’t have any player who makes a difference,” wrote one Twitter user.

Quando o Neymar cair de nível (e é natural que isso aconteça nos próximos anos porque já tem quase 30) a seleção brasileira ficará uma coisa triste demais Do meio pra frente não temos nenhum jogador que realmente faça a diferença — Bruno (@muitohumilllde) June 27, 2021

“Paquetá is the best in Brazil so far. In addition to two shots with danger, he gave two great balls for goal. One for Gabigol in the first half, another for Vini Jr just now,” Globo Esporte journalist Raphael Zarko wrote.