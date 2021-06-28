Chelsea eye a fascinating transfer for striker who scored 33 goals last season

It’s always fun to watch a player who’s on an upward trajectory, as you never really know when they are going to find their level.

Ivan Toney’s move to Newcastle United clearly came far too soon for him, but he was unstoppable in League One and the Championship, so hopefully he’s still able to find the net in the Premier League next season.

He scored 33 goals last season but also added 10 assists so it shows he’s a great all-round striker, while a report from This is Futbol via Goal has even suggested that he is seen as a target for Chelsea this summer.

There is one almighty caveat to this rumour in that it seems to come from comments from Barry Fry, so there’s every chance that Peterborough have a sell-on clause and he simply wants them to cash in on that.

Chelsea have been linked with plenty of top-level strikers this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks for a deadly goalscorer to take the pressure away from Timo Werner, so it would be a major adjustment of expectations if Toney came in.

It would be such a huge step up for Toney and perhaps it might not be beyond him, but it’s hard to see Chelsea installing him as the first-choice striker next season.

It makes sense for him to stick with Brentford in a system where he’s scoring goals and clearly comfortable, but these rumours would make more sense if he scores another load of goals next season.