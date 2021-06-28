Now Chelsea have even sent one of their coaches out on loan

Chelsea have reportedly sent one of their coaches out on loan – yes, really.

The Blues have long been known for having long lists of young players loaned out to clubs all over the world, many of whom never end up anywhere close to the actual first-team at Stamford Bridge.

MORE: Major Chelsea transfer update from Fabrizio Romano

But loaning out coaches is something else altogether, and it’s being claimed that Chelsea have sent their Under-18s assistant manager James Simmonds to AFC Wimbledon for a spell, according to the Daily Mail.

It could end up being a smart move that gives Simmonds more experience and a different perspective, but for now we can’t help but be amused at how typically Chelsea it is.

Simmonds is supposedly quite highly regarded by the west London giants, so perhaps this intriguing move is with the view of helping him develop and eventually move into even more of a key role with the CFC first-team.

It’s all a bit strange really, but good luck to him nevertheless!