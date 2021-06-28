Chelsea have discussed terms over major transfer, will be “very disappointed” if they miss out on all three priority targets

Chelsea have reportedly discussed terms with Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku as they identify their priority transfer targets this summer.

According to Dean Jones, speaking on the Done Deal Show in the video clip below, Chelsea would be very happy to land any one of Lukaku, Harry Kane or Erling Haaland.

If they miss out on their top three targets, however, the Blues will be “very disappointed”, according to Jones, which perhaps suggests they don’t have much in the way of a backup plan outside of that trio of players…

Chelsea surely need an upgrade on Timo Werner after his disappointing form last season, even if Thomas Tuchel’s side had enough in them to win the Champions League.

Their lack of goals has to be a worry over the course of a long season, however, with the club still looking some way off being genuine Premier League title challengers.

Lukaku could be ideal for CFC, but it remains to be seen how realistic the deal is, while Kane and Haaland surely won’t be easy to sign either.