Our friends over at Sempre Milan were fortunate enough to land an exclusive interview with Goal’s Chelsea reporter Nizaar Kinsella and it’s shed some light on the ‘good’ relationship between the clubs.

Kinsella was asked whether the relations between the European champions and European giants are as good as the media makes out, with the London journalist confirming as such.

The Blues insider stated the sides have been in ‘constant dialogue’ in recent months as Kinsella offered updates on Olivier Giroud, Hakim Ziyech and Tiemoue Bakayoko following Fikayo Tomori to Milan.

Kinsella reiterated that this kind of ‘good’ relationship between two top clubs is not a ‘given’ at all, stressing that the Blues have had some problems with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Here is what Kinsella had to say on the relations between the two clubs:

“It is clear that the relationship is good with constant dialogue between the two clubs in recent months.”

“It’s not a given that all big clubs have good relationships as Chelsea have had some problems with Bayern Munich in recent times and have a mixed history with Borussia Dortmund.”

There’s only really good thing that can come out of the bond that Chelsea and Milan hold, it can help either side out when it comes to recruiting or moving on players, whilst the Blues can also count on one of Europe’s historic clubs as an ally.

For Kinsella’s insight into Rossoneri switches for Giroud, Ziyech and Bakayoko – as well as some commentary around the Tomori transfer, you can read the entire interview here.