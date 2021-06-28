Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is reportedly closing in on a loan transfer to Norwich City.

According to Sky Sports, the Scotland international is poised to undergo a medical with Norwich once he comes out of quarantine later this week.

Some Chelsea fans may well be disappointed with this news, as Gilmour arguably already looks like he’s good enough to be a regular in Thomas Tuchel’s first-team next season.

Of course, there is also plenty of competition for places at Stamford Bridge, so it might serve his development well if he goes out on loan for a year and shows what he can do with 90 minutes week in, week out in the Premier League.

Gilmour could do well to learn from the experience and come back to Chelsea a better player, but it’s also often been the case that the Blues loan youngsters out without ever really keeping them in their long-term plans.

The west London giants are known for having extremely long lists of loaned-out players, though in recent times some of them have ended up being given a chance after these temporary moves.

Mason Mount, Reece James and Tammy Abraham are the best recent examples, so Gilmour will hope he can follow in their footsteps once his time at Norwich comes to an end.