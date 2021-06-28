Contact made: Arsenal quoted €15m to sign exciting youngster this summer

Getting Kieran Tierney’s contract sorted out was huge for Arsenal going forward, but there are still some unanswered questions with the wing-back positions just now.

They need to find someone who is quality but also willing to sit as a backup to Tierney, while there’s a feeling that Hector Bellerin will go so they then need to find a quality player who could start ahead of Cedric on the right.

The latest link would be as a back-up on the left, but Nuno Tavares is an interesting prospect who can also fill in on the right side too:

After Napoli and Lazio, also Arsenal have been in contact with Nuno Tavares agents. Benfica are asking around €15/17m to sell the Portuguese left back. ?? #AFC @DiMarzio But after Tierney’s contract extension signed, Arsenal will calmly decide how to act on the left back. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2021

He’s an interesting prospect as he’s yet to fully establish himself as a starter for Benfica, but he is incredibly quick and he loves to bomb forward in attack so he’s the kind of wing-back who would be fun to watch.

The decision will likely come down to Arsenal’s transfer budget this summer, as if they are stretched for funds then it’s probably more than they want to spend on a backup at this point.

If he arrives he would fill a position of need and he fits the profile of player that Arsenal should be targeting in terms of being young with room to grow, but it sounds like they are just checking on a few options just now so nothing is close.