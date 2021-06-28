Manchester United are finally expected to ‘formally agree’ the transfer of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this week, according to the Telegraph (subscription required).

The Telegraph report that Dortmund are now eyeing Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate and PSV star Noni Madueke as one of their prime targets to replace Sancho with.

It’s added that Sancho is slated to join the Red Devils in a deal that will be worth at least £77.4m and that the 21-year-old will sign a deal worth more than £250,000-a-week when factoring in bonuses.

Despite the movement on the transfer in recent weeks, United supporters will still have to wait just that little bit longer before the signing is announced due to the Euros.

The Telegraph insist that the capture of the Watford and Manchester City academy graduate will not be officially announced until England’s involvement in the European Championships is over.

See More: Fabrizio Romano confirms which centre-back is Man United’s first-choice

More Stories / Latest News As Jadon Sancho deal nears completion Man United star could be forced out of Old Trafford Arsenal have made transfer enquiry for midfielder that’s impressed at the Euros Portugal boss says Euro 2020 exit was unfair amidst Cristiano Ronaldo histrionics

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to finally capture the long-awaited quality wide forward that he’s sought for United over the past couple of years, but fans will still be annoyed by how long they’ve had to wait.

Sancho has the world-class quality to step in to Old Trafford and become an instant starter, though that will likely require one of Marcus Rashford or Mason Greenwood to be dropped, unless Solskjaer is about to surprisingly ditch his usual formation and tactic for the Red Devils from next season.