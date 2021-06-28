Done Deal: German side confirm the signing of Barcelona midfielder

Barcelona are going to have a tough time shifting their highest earners this summer, but they have finally seen some movement with young midfielder Ludovit Reis signing for Hamburg.

The Dutch midfielder was highly rated when he arrived at Barca, but he went into the B team and didn’t really show enough to get a chance with the senior side, and he ended up going out on loan to Osnabruck.

He clearly did enough there to attract the attention of Hamburg, and they have just officially confirmed his signing on a four-year deal.

Hamburg are struggling to bounce back from their shock relegation in 2018 as they tend to finish towards the top of the table, but they can’t get promotion over the line so that has to be the main aim for next season.

We often see players rise with a club so this could be a great landing spot for Reis if he does well at Hamburg, while there’s no mention of any buy-back clause for Barca in the announcement.