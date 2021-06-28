Rennes demand £40m for Eduardo Camavinga but Man United and PSG face bigger obstacle

Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is a man in demand, but any interested parties have obstacles to overcome if they wish to sign him this summer.

Camavinga is widely regarded as one of the most promising young talents on the planet. At the age of just 17, he broke into the Rennes starting lineup, swiftly establishing himself as a key figure for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Having received his first senior call-up for France, Camavinga scored during a 7-1 demolition of Ukraine, becoming the youngest player to find the net for Les Bleus for over 100 years.

It’s no surprise to hear, as has been reported by RMC Sport reporter Mohamed Bouhafsi, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are both interested in signing the midfielder.

Camavinga is out of contract next summer, which ought to provide any interested parties with some encouragement, but Rennes are not intending on selling him on the cheap.

Rennes Sporting Director Florian Maurice (as quoted by GFFN) has tonight said the following:

“There are certainly clubs who want Eduardo, but he has a price too and we will have to find an agreement on that level too. The size of the fee is linked to the player’s performance and the finances of the clubs who want this player…”

There appears to be a willingness from Rennes to do business, but only at the right price.

CaughtOffside have been told by a senior Rennes source that the asking price for Camavinga has been set at £40m [€46.5m], but the financial expense for any buyer will not end there.

CaughtOffside has learned that player agency ICM Stellar Sports paid Camavinga’s family €3.5m [£3m] for the privilege of representing the teenager.

As a result, the agent fees included in any deal to sign the player this summer will be inflated, with the intention being to recoup the €3.5m expenditure.

Whether that proves to complicate matters for Man United, PSG or any other interested side remains to be seen, but for a player who has just 12 months left to run on his deal, getting a deal done would not be straightforward.