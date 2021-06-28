He’s long been compared to Manchester United star, Paul Pogba, and youngster, Eduardo Camavinga’s representatives are set for talks with the OId Trafford outfit.

At just 18 years of age, the teenager is one of the most sought-after young players in European football, with the Red Devils looking to move quickly after confirming the purchase of Borussia Dortmund star, Jadon Sancho.

MORE: Liverpool to re-sign Coutinho?

Camavinga would certainly add some grit and power to the central areas of United’s midfield, and their interest might even suggest that they believe Pogba’s time at the club is soon coming to an end.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to be disappointed once again.

According to RMC and cited by the Daily Mirror, Camavinga’s preference is to play for Paris Saint-Germain.

More Stories / Latest News Further embarrassment for Spurs as managerial target closes in on European job Leeds United “one step away” from completing exciting transfer “Would be a criminal offence” – These Arsenal fans are gutted that potential star is being overlooked for a relegated player

That said, the fact that his representatives are willing to give Solskjaer the time of day suggests that there’s a chance the Norwegian can point to the history of the club and its prestige in world football as valid reasons why their client might want to join such a storied outfit.