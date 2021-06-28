Menu

Euro 2020: Chelsea star could make surprise return for England vs Germany despite being in quarantine

England take on Germany in Euro 2020 on Tuesday, and there could be a surprise return for Chelsea’s Mason Mount to Gareth Southgate’s starting XI.

The midfielder has been self isolating after coming into contact with Chelsea team-mate Billy Gilmour after the recent game against Scotland, but it seems that won’t necessarily stop him going straight back into the team.

MORE: Chelsea ace set for medical to complete exit

According to Sky Sports, Mount remains in the picture despite having to train alone, having had video calls with Southgate in preparation for this big game.

It certainly makes sense that Southgate could be keen to have the 22-year-old involved after his superb form in recent times for both club and country.

Mount was a star performer for Chelsea as they won the Champions League final in 2020/21, and he’s surely one of the players who’ll be seen as key to helping England progress in Euro 2020.

The report adds that Manchester City starlet Phil Foden is also likely to be involved despite being left out of the team to play Czech Republic.

All in all, this doesn’t look like great news for Jack Grealish or Bukayo Saka, both of whom can perhaps feel pretty hard done by if they lose their places.

