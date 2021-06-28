Menu

Euro giants could have the funds to launch bid for €20m-rated Arsenal star next week as big sale expected

When finances are tighter it does mean that transfers often depend on something bigger happening first and therefore triggering a series of moves as a result.

That could be closer as it’s reported that Inter Milan are now very close to offloading Achraf Hakimi to PSG for a huge fee:

They will need to find a replacement for Hakimi who was outstanding last season, and this could play into Arsenal’s hands as Hector Bellerin would then be able to move to Italy as his replacement:

Realistically the best option here for the Gunners would be to keep a fully-fit Bellerin around for years to come, but it appears he does want to leave and Arsenal are looking for at least €20m to let him go.

Injuries were less of an issue last season as he played in 25 Premier League games but they did restrict him for the two previous seasons, and it’s such a shame because he could be thought of as one of the best wing-backs in Europe if he didn’t have those issues.

He’s always been popular with Arsenal fans but if he wants to go then at least they can cash in on him, and that money could then be put towards a replacement to improve them next year.

